LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 12,000.

Health officials reported 24 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, increasing the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 12,017.

The ADH data also showed 7,987 active cases of the virus, a decrease of 563 from the previous day. There were 635 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 947,211 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, there was an increase of two hospitalizations in the last 24 hours to 296. The number of patients on ventilators went up by one in the last day to 20, while 47 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, which saw no change from the prior day.

In the last 24 hours, 2,219 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,664,974, with another 289,009 partially immunized.