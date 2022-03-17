LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 11,000.

Health officials reported 31 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, increasing the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,030.

The ADH data also showed 1,610 active cases of the virus, a decrease of 91 from the previous day. There were 457 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 828,166 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, there was a decrease of nine hospitalizations in the last 24 hours to 204. The number of patients on ventilators went up by three in the last day to 40, while 70 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, up by three from the prior day.

In the last 24 hours, 1,737 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,574,180, with another 371,067 partially immunized.