COVID-19 in Arkansas: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is still seeing a continued daily decline of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to the figures from the Arkansas Department of Health, hospitalizations fell for the fourth straight day, down by 18 to 1,131 patients admitted due to COVID-19.

Sadly, another 33 Arkansans died in the last 24 hours from the virus, moving the state’s pandemic total to 7,232.

The number of patients on ventilators went down by 24, putting the number at 292 in the state.

The ADH reported 1,749 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, moving the active case count up by 111 to 19,853 and pushing the pandemic total to 473,885.

There were 8,918 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the past day. There are currently 1,276,195 Arkansans fully immunized from the virus, an increase of 5,360, with another 316,216 residents having partial immunity.