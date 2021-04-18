Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Arkansans continue vaccination efforts, active cases decrease

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health released the April 18 COVID-19 update showing that vaccine distribution is seeing a decrease in active cases continuing.

The ADH reported 45 new cases for a total of 333,452 cases. The ADH reported 1,910 active cases, which is down 50 from Saturday.

There were 161 hospitalized, which shows an increase of 8 in the last day; 21 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Sunday.

1 new death was added today, for a total of 5,694.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

  • Pulaski, 9
  • Craighead, 8
  • Lonoke, 7

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“There are 45 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s report shows lower new cases and a decrease in active cases. We’re hoping for a big week for vaccinations this week, and I hope you’ll do your part to help.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Contests