COVID-19 in Arkansas: ADH reports 63 new cases, active cases decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Department of Health released the update on COVID-19 in Arkansas for April 26.

The ADH reported 63 new cases for a total of 334,769 cases.

There are 1,805 active cases which is a decrease of 117 cases. There are 170 hospitalized, which is up 18 from Sunday; 27 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Sunday.

Two new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,720.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 12

Craighead, 7

Pulaski and Washington with 6 each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“We have resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today. This is great news, and it will allow us to increase the number of doses administered in the coming days and weeks. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, schedule your appointment today.”