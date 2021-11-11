COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active, new cases seeing uptick for third consecutive day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the third straight day, active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have increased, with new cases topping 600 for its third day in a row also.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that active cases went up by 247 to 4,784, while the number of hospitalizations also went up slightly by three to 299, while 673 new cases of the virus were reported within the last 24 hours pushing the state’s total during the pandemic to 518,348.

Currently, the number of hospitalizations has gone up slightly by three to 299, while there are 59 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, with 7 fewer patients in the last day. ICU cases saw no change within the past day, letting it stand at 127.

State officials also reported 22 more deaths due to the virus, which moves the total for the state to 8,547.

“Active COVID cases have risen for the third day in a row. While these increases are slight, it reminds us of the importance of getting vaccinated,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet. “If you have questions about the vaccine, consult with your trusted health care provider to make the best decision for your health.”

Health officials also reported 13,399 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,416,408, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 297,861.