COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active, hospitalized cases decline as vaccinations continue over weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas continues to see a decline in active and hospitalized cases of COVID-19 as more than 290,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed.

“We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask-wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines,” Gov. Hutchinson

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,226 new cases for a total of 296,494 cases

There are 16,665 active cases, and 889 hospitalized cases, which is down 24 from Sunday;

146 are on ventilators, which is down 2 from Sunday, and 27 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,895

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 175

White, 79

Benton, 76

Washington, 54

Faulkner, 53

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: