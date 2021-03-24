COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active COVID-19 cases continue slide in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the Arkansas Department of Health Arkansas surpassed 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination distributed to residents of Arkansas.

322,986 individuals have been partially immunized while 349,739 have been fully immunized.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that 19,031 more vaccinations were distributed out in the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 231 new cases for a total of 329,177

There are 2,128 active cases which is a decrease of 135 from Tuesday; 172 hospitalized, which is down 1 from Tuesday; 43 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Tuesday.

13 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,560.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Sebastian, 42

Washington, 29

Pulaski, 26

Benton, 17

Baxter, Crawford, and Faulkner with 7 each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: