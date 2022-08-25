LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday shows COVID-19 active cases have been seeing a slight increase over three consecutive days.

ADH data showed the number of active cases went up by 138 to 10,843. The data showed 1,192 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 927,072.

Wednesday’s update also showed 11,887 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of 10 in the past 24 hours.

The ADH data also reported 307 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators was down by five and now sits at 13, while 71 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up eight from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 1,136 new vaccine doses being given out since Wednesday’s report. There are now 1,658,598 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 288,723 who are partially immunized.