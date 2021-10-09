COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases up, hospitalizations continue downward trend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas were up slightly on Saturday. Hospitalizations, though, continued their downward trend.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count went up by 166 to 7,833, while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 10 to 553.

In total, there were 887 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 502,405.

Officials reported 171 patients on ventilators, a decrease of four.

The state also reported 21 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,831. The number of deaths in Arkansas are now greater than the population of Searcy County, which has a population of 7,828.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 2,901 on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,359,599.