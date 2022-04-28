LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of active cases from COVID-19 in Arkansas continues to see an uptick for the third consecutive day.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,462 active cases of the virus Thursday, a jump of 90 from the previous day. There were 190 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 835,598 since the pandemic began.

The ADH data showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus was 53, a drop of four in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators went up by one to 12, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients went down by one to 16.

Health officials reported four additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,381.

The latest figures also showed that as of Thursday 4,050,431 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,113 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,587,715, with another 374,965 being partially immunized.