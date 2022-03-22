LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased slightly over the last 24 hours even as hospitalizations continued to slide.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,499 active cases of the virus Tuesday, up 74 from the previous day. There were 607 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 831,698 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of 22 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 139. There were four fewer patients on ventilators than the day prior, moving that number to 36, while 55 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by six from the previous day.

Health officials reported 13 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,127.

In the last 24 hours, 1,374 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,575,800, with another 371,176 being partially immunized.