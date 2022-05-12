LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday shows that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continued to tick up for the third day in a row.

The ADH data showed the number of active cases went up by 258 to 2,257. The data showed 258 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 837,977.

Thursday’s update also showed 11,415 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of five since Wednesday.

The ADH data also reported 51 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up one since Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 12, while 21 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up one from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 1,831 new vaccine doses being given out since Wednesday’s report. There are now 1,591,228 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 375,807 who are partially immunized.