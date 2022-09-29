LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday shows that active cases continued to trend down over the past week.

The ADH data showed the number of active cases went down by 303 to 5,137 in the last 24 hours, also with a drop of 2,211 over the past week. The data showed 343 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 951,283.

Thursday’s update also showed 12,148 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of 17 since Wednesday.

The ADH data also reported 231 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 19 since Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators was up by four and now sits at 17, while 47 patients remain in ICU due to the virus, seeing no change in the last 24 hours.

The ADH also reported 2,605 new vaccine doses being given out since Wednesday’s report. There are now 1,667,807 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 289,649 who are partially immunized.