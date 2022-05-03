LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas saw another small uptick after cases went down Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,511 active cases of the virus Tuesday, up five from the previous day. There were 134 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 836,117 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of seven hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 41. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one to 13, while the number of patients in ICU due to the virus remained at 17.

Health officials reported four additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, moving the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,398.

The latest figures also showed that as of Tuesday 4,057,658 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 1,608 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,588,911, with another 375,228 being partially immunized.