COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see small rise, hospitalizations continue fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas saw a small uptick on Wednesday while hospitalizations continued to drop.

The Arkansas Department of Health released new data showing that active cases went up by 16 to 4,842, while the number of hospitalizations fell by 14 to 366.

There are currently 111 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a drop of two in the last day, with 174 COVID-19 patients total in ICU care.

The ADH data also showed 559 new cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s total during the pandemic to 511,467. Health officials also reported 19 more deaths due to the virus, which moves the total for the state to 8,327.

State officials also reported 12,751 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,389,952, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 285,039.