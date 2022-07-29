LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Friday shows that active cases saw a slight drop over the last 24 hours.

The ADH data showed the number of active cases went down by 220 to 15,795. The data showed 1,178 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 902,307.

Friday’s update also showed 11,707 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of eight since Thursday.

The ADH data also reported 417 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down 18 since Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators was up by two and now sits at 24, while 84 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down four from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 2,633 new vaccine doses being given out since Thursday’s report. There are now 1,650,463 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 287,664 who are partially immunized.