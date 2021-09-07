COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see second day of significant drop, 38 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas saw a significant drop in active cases for the second day in a row following the Labor Day weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported the state saw 583 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 465,315.

The active case count dropped by 1,881 to 19,794, marking the second day in a row of decreases of more than 1,600 cases and sending the current count below 20,000 for the first time since August 3.

The ADH data also showed 38 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 7,108.

New data from the ADH showed 38 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 7,108.

Hospitalizations from the virus increased by eight patients to 1,228 currently in the state, with 513 patients requiring ICU treatment, a 24-hour increase of nine. The ADH figures also showed there is one more patient on ventilators in the last day, putting the current total at 321.

More than 2,500 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 1,617 to 1,253,237, The number of residents partially immunized continued to slide and now sits at 325,363.

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement with the new numbers, noting the dip in cases over the holiday but warning that numbers may bounce back up following weekend gatherings.