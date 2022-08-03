LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is seeing a continued slight decline.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 13,893 active cases of the virus Wednesday, down 494 from the previous day. There were 1,128 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 906,952 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed an increase of 12 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, raising that number to 412. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by one to 15, while the number of patients in ICU care due to the virus decreased by three to 60.

Health officials reported 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,736.

The latest figures also showed that as of Wednesday the number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,651,782, with another 287,851 being partially immunized.