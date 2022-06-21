LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases due to COVID-19 in Arkansas ticked back up Tuesday following a drop over the long holiday weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 8,344 active cases of the virus, an increase of 37 from the previous day. There were 764 new cases reported in the latest data, raising the total cases for the state during the pandemic to 856,307.

The ADH data showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus declined by three and now sits at 178. There were 15 patients on ventilators, two more than the previous day, and 41 in ICU care, up eight from Monday.

There were 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the Arkansas total to 11,550 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 1,670 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,619,906 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 286,036 residents being partially vaccinated.