COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see another increase; Vaccinations continue even with Johnson and Johnson pause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another increase in active cases as vaccines continue to roll out with another 25,000+ doses given out in the last 24 hours.
The ADH reported 283 new cases for a total of 332,949.
There were 1,843 active cases, which is an increase of 128 from Wednesday; 153 hospitalized, which is up 2 from Wednesday; 18 on ventilators, which is down 2 from Wednesday.
Six new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,686.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Pulaski, 35
- Benton, 31
- Washington, 26
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Even with the pause on the J&J vaccine, we were able to pivot and vaccinate over 25,000 Arkansans yesterday. When the new COVID-19 cases go up, it is a reminder we must get our shot in the arm.”