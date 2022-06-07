LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has gone back above 5,000 for the first time in more than three months.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 5,049 active cases of the virus Tuesday, up 321 from the previous day. The last time the state had that high of an active case count was February 28.

There were 805 new cases of the virus, which is the highest one-day increase since March 19, raising the total number of cases in the state to 846,924 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed an increase of 19 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, raising that number to 135, which is the highest active hospitalization number since March 24. The number of patients on ventilators increased one to four, while the number of patients in ICU care due to the virus decreased by two to 15.

Health officials reported three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,508.

The latest figures also showed that as of Tuesday 4,081,167 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 2,691 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,616,726, with another 286,055 being partially immunized.