LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to new data from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases of COVID-19 in the state have climbed past 13,000, with that number not having been at that level since February 15 of this year.

The ADH reported Thursday that Arkansas currently has 13,270 active cases of the virus, up 765 from the previous day. The latest figures also put the state’s pandemic case total at 873,261, which is up 1,794 from Wednesday.

There were four deaths attributed to COVID-19 added Thursday, pushing the total for the state to 11,600.

There are currently 299 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Natural State, an increase of 22. The number of COVID patients in ICUs increased by five to now stand at 59, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased by one to 12.

Currently, 1,642,901 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 286,056 residents being partially vaccinated.