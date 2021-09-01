COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations see increase, 35 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – For the first time in four days, active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increased Wednesday as hospitalizations also jumped past 100 cases.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state saw 2,890 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 455,781 and increasing the active case count to 22,814.

Hospitalizations from the virus increased by 101 patients to 1,313 currently in the state, with 522 patients requiring ICU treatment, a decrease of 9 over the last 24 hours. The ADH figures also showed there are 31 fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the current total at 357.

Health officials reported Arkansas saw 35 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,969.

State data shows patients aged 11-17 had the largest increase in cases in the last 24 hours, adding 514 cases, with patients aged 25-34 just behind with 406 cases. Adding the figures of patients 10 and under to those 11-17 show a one-day increase of 906 pediatric cases.

More than 12,000 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, and the number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 7,014 to 1,226,006, with the number of residents partially immunized sliding to 336,181.