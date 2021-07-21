COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations nearly double numbers from 1 year ago

FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The surge in new cases, hospitalizations and patients on ventilators due to COVID-19 continued Wednesday, with the numbers reported by the Arkansas Department of Health for hospitalizations and active cases nearly double the figures from a year ago.

Health officials reported 1,459 new cases of COVID-19 and 428 new active cases, pushing the total case count to 368,466 and active case count to 11,903.

State officials reported 13 new deaths since Tuesday, moving that total to 6,020 for the duration of the pandemic.

The ADH reported that 848 Arkansans are currently hospitalized from the virus, an increase of 33 from the day prior, with 25 more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 156.

These numbers are dramatically higher than one year ago, when Arkansas had just started a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases in the state were climbing. On July 21, 2020, active cases in Arkansas were at 6,998 and hospitalizations 488.

The numbers Wednesday are also a stark departure from just one month ago when Arkansas only had 2,319 active cases and 281 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continued to slowly climb, with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,034,033, an increase of 2,666 in the last 24 hours.

For partially immunized Arkansans the number sits at 257,895, an increase of 4,887 in the last 24 hours.