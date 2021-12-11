COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations continue to tick upward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Arkansas ticked upward for another day as the state experiences a constant increase in cases.

The ADH data showed 8,488 active cases of the virus, an increase of 92 from the previous day.

There were 747 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 538,208 since the pandemic began. Of the active cases, 76.2% were in people who were not fully vaccinated.

Health officials reported nine deaths Saturday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 8,840.

Of the people who have died since Feb. 1, 2021, 85.5% of them were not fully vaccinated.

The figures also showed 475 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, an increase of four in the last 24 hours. There are 213 patients in ICU care, up by five from the prior day, while the number of patients on ventilators bumped up 10 to 108.

Of the people hospitalized for COVID-19 complications since Feb. 1, 2021, 87.5% were not fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 13,616 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of Arkansans who are fully vaccinated rose to 1,473,718, which is 51.8% of Arkansans ages 5 and older. Another 335,881 are partially immunized, which is 11.8% of the Arkansas population ages 5 and older.

The number of Arkansans who’ve had a third dose is 358,323.