COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: Active cases, hospitalizations continue steady declines Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The steady decline of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, as well as hospitalizations from the virus, continued Thursday.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active cases fell by 120 to 5,661. There were 506 new cases of the virus also reported Thursday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 508,937.

The ADH also reported 14 fewer hospitalized cases, bringing the active count to 437. There are 180 COVID-19 patients in ICU care, a drop of 19 in the last day, and 121 patients on ventilators, a decline of two from Wednesday.

The data also reported seven more deaths attributed to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,176.

“The seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests has decreased down to 7.1% as of today. This continues a trend that started in August when it peaked at around 16%,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated on Twitter. “This shows our progress towards fighting the spread of the virus as more Arkansans get vaccinated.

ADH reported that more than 7,203 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,381,342, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated.