LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health Wednesday show the continued falls of active cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Health officials reported that active cases dropped by 47, bringing the current number to 1,191. Data also shows 97 new cases of the virus, raising the state’s total to 832,815.

The ADH data also showed that the number of patients in hospitals around the state who are positive for COVID-19 fell by three, bringing the current number to 119. The number of patients in ICU care remained at 26, while the number of patients on ventilators also saw no change, sticking at 37.

The ADH reported seven additional COVID attributed deaths in the latest data, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 11,218.

The ADH also reported 1,081 new vaccine doses being given out since Tuesday’s report. There are now 1,577,703 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 371,877 who are partially immunized.