COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases hit two full weeks of decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas has seen two full weeks of falling active cases as well as more than a week of decline in as hospital numbers, according to data reported by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH reported that the active case count decreased by 172 to 13,245. This is the lowest the state’s active case numbers have been since July 22.

Health officials also reported that hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 27 to 867 in the last 24 hours. There are 230 patients on ventilators, one less than yesterday.

In total, the state reported 1,012 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 492,233.

The state also reported 14 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,575.

There have been 7,928 new COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 3,542 to 1,325,220.