LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Friday shows that active cases are higher now than they were six months ago.

The ADH data showed the number of active cases went up by 361 to 9,595. On this date just six months back that number was at 9,572, and a year ago at 2,850.

The data showed 1,062 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 859,615.

Friday’s update also showed 11,564 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of five since Thursday.

The ADH data also reported 191 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down five since Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators was down by one and now sits at nine, while 38 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up six from the previous day.

The ADH also reported 1,322 new vaccine doses being given out since Thursday’s report. There are now 1,620,657 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 286,025 who are partially immunized.