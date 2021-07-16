COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases get closer to 10,000 heading into the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continued to climb toward the 10,000-mark with new figures released by health officials Friday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there were 1,342 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, moving the state’s total case count to 362,580 and bumping the active case count up to 9,750.

Deaths from the virus rose by 11 to 5,992. Hospitalizations increased by 12 to 681 patients, while the number of patients requiring a ventilator remained steady at 119.

The state has 2,836 more residents fully immunized to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,024,219 Arkansans who are fully vaccinated. An additional 23,347 are partially vaccinated.