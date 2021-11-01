COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall below 4,500 for the first time since July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas kicked off November the number of active cases of COVID-19 dropping below 4,500 for the first time since July.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active cases went down by 397 to 4,420. The last time Arkansas had less than 4,500 cases was July 2, a day shy of four months.

There were 137 new cases of the virus also reported Monday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 513,352.

The ADH also reported two more people were hospitalized in the past day due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the hospitalization count to 331. There are 149 patients in ICU care, a drop of 5 from the previous day, with 89 on ventilators, a decrease of four from Sunday.

The data also reported eight more deaths attributed to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,384.

“Our case report continues to show the steady decline of COVID across Arkansas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Monday. “Vaccine numbers are higher than last week, and I’m hopeful we’ll continue to see more Arkansans get first doses and booster doses this week.”

ADH also reported 2,820 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,398,794, while the number of Arkansans who are partially vaccinated sits at 287,324.