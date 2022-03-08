LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Tuesday shows that the numbers of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas have fallen below 3,000 for the first time since June 25, 2021.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 2,709 active cases of the virus Tuesday, a drop of 292 from the previous day. There were 394 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 823,926 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also revealed a decrease of 15 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 314. There were eight fewer patients on ventilators than the day prior, moving that number to 51, while 113 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by one from the previous day.

Health officials reported 36 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,760.

In the last 24 hours, 1,391 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,570,503, with another 370,740 being partially immunized.