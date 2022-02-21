LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state has dipped down below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 26.

The ADH data released Monday showed that active cases dropped by 1,336, bringing the total to 9,970. Data also showed 571 new cases of the virus, raising the total to 815,299.

There were no additional deaths reported in the latest data, which keeps the state’s total at 10,190 for the duration of the pandemic.

ADH officials also reported that hospitalizations dropped by 31, bringing the total number of hospitalized Arkansans with the virus to 716. There were 23 fewer patients reported in ICU care. with 213 ICU cases, and the state reported 109 patients currently on ventilators, a drop of five.

Health officials reported that there are currently 1,563,374 Arkansans fully immunized and another 370,825 partially immunized.