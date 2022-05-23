LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health on Monday released new data showing a slight drop in the number of active COVID-19 in Arkansas cases, but those cases remain above 3,000.

The ADH Health data also showed 3,078 active cases of the virus Monday, down 149 from the previous day. There were 88 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 840,678 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also show an increase of six hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, increasing that number to 73. Two patients dropped from the ventilator count, pulling it down to six, while 20 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by two from the previous day.

Health officials reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,446.

In the last 24 hours, 216 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,594,236, with another 376,158 being partially immunized.