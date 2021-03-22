COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop by more than 500 week to week according to Gov. Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported that COVID-19 active cases have declined again as vaccines continue to be distributed.

“Today’s number of active cases is over 500 fewer than last week, and our hospitalizations are down by nearly 25% compared to last Monday,” Gov. Hutchinson

The ADH reported 52 new cases for a total of 328,707 cases.

The ADH reported 2,332 active cases, which is down 246 from Sunday; 184 hospitalized, which is down 8 from Sunday; 42 on ventilators, which is unchanged from Sunday.

There were five new deaths added today, for a total of 5,544.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases.

Pulaski, 12

Washington, 6

Lonoke, 5

Union, 5

Garland, 4

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: