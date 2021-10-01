COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop below 10,000 for the first time since July 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New data released Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active cases of COVID-19 in the state have dropped below 10,000 for the first time since July 18.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count went down by 397 to 9,988, while hospitalizations dropped by 24 from the prior day to 703 currently in the state.

In total, there were 857 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 496,934.

The state also reported 27 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the total for the state to 7,718.

Officials reported 190 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 21.

More than 9,006 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans has gone up by 2,554, bringing the total fully immunized in the state to 1,339,115.

“Our vaccine doses administered today have almost doubled from last week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “This is largely due to the availability of booster doses across the state. I’m hopeful the administration of booster doses will continue as well as more first and second doses to help us end this pandemic.”