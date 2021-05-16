COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases down as state closes in on 850,000 vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Sunday, May 16 just days after the CDC suggested vaccinated people can go without masks indoors.

Now there are 847,696 fully immunized and 237,421 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 3,447 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 95 new cases for a total of 338,782 cases.

There are 2,058 active cases, which is an decrease of 58 from Saturday. 171 hospitalized, which is up 6 from Saturday, and 30 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Saturday.

One new death was added today, for a total of 5,794.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

Active cases declined in today’s report and are lower than this time last week. This week should provide a bump in our vaccination numbers as more Arkansans aged 12-15 get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective, and our best weapon as we continue to battle this virus.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: