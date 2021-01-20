COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decrease, state tops 50% vaccine distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas saw another decrease in active cases as the state passed the 50% distribution threshold on vaccines received, and more rollout across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,520 new cases which brings the total to 276,114 cases.

There are 20,391 active cases, a decrease from Tuesday, and the fourth straight day of decrease. 1,179 are hospitalized, which is down 86 from Tuesday. 212 are on ventilators, which is up 3 from Tuesday. 55 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,441.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 296

Washington, 230

Benton, 172

Sebastian, 133

Faulkner, 115

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: