LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas showed a slight dip of active cases after Sunday saw numbers move past 4,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 3,903 active cases of the virus Monday, down 179 from the previous day. There were 118 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 843,183 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed an increase of four hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 71. The number of patients on ventilators increased by one to five, while patients in ICU due to the virus remained at 15.

Health officials reported three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,484.

In the last 24 hours, 126 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,595,872, with another 376,440 being partially immunized.