COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline once again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 are down and so are hospitalizations due to the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Sunday that 12 fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the hospitalization count to 329. There are 93 patients on ventilators, an increase of three from Saturday.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active cases went down by 109 to 4,817. There were 221 new cases of the virus also reported Thursday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 513,215.

The data also reported 6 more deaths attributed to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,376.

“In the month of October we have decreased our active cases by more than 5,000, dropped our hospitalizations by nearly 400, and have fully immunized 59,164 Arkansans,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “A great report for the month, but we must continue our progress against the virus.”

ADH also reported 5,810 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,398,279, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 287,077.