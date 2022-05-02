LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has started to decline after seeing rising numbers over the previous six days.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,506 active cases of the virus Monday, down 61 from the previous day. There were 67 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 835,983 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also show a decrease of one hospitalization in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 48. One patient was added to the ventilator count, pushing it to 15, while 17 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by two from the previous day.

Health officials reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,394.

In the last 24 hours, 171 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,588,641, with another 375,160 being partially immunized.