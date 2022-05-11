LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Wednesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is seeing a continued uptick.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 2,119 active cases of the virus Wednesday, an increase of 63 from the previous day. There were 244 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 837,719 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a decrease of 14 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 50. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 12, while 20 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down three from the previous day.

Health officials reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,410.

In the last 24 hours, 2,003 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,590,916, with another 375,733 being partially immunized.