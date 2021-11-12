COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to trend upward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas was up for the fourth day in a row on Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that active cases went up by 98 to 4,882, while the number of hospitalizations also went down slightly by two to 297, while 515 new cases of the virus were reported within the last 24 hours pushing the state’s total during the pandemic to 518,863.

The number of patients on ventilators continued to decrease Friday. There are 57 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, with two fewer patients in the last day. ICU cases saw five more patients within the past day, bringing the total to 132.

State officials also reported 13 more deaths due to the virus, which moves the total for the state to 8,560.

“Active COVID cases have risen for the third day in a row. While these increases are slight, it reminds us of the importance of getting vaccinated,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet. “If you have questions about the vaccine, consult with your trusted health care provider to make the best decision for your health.”

“New cases are slightly lower than last week’s report with nearly 4,000 more tests than last Friday,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Vaccine doses administered yesterday were steady. Let’s all make the choice to protect ourselves and our family before the holidays are here.”

Health officials also reported 10,539 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,417,831, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 299,614.