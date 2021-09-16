COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to drop, state adds 33 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the state’s active cases of COVID-19 continue to drop even as the number of lives lost to the virus continue.

According to figures from the ADH, the number of active cases fell by 294, bringing the total number of active cases to 16,401. The total cases count is 480,934, an increase of 1,824 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

Demographic data also showed that the highest increase in cases were in the pediatric range, with 292 new cases in patients aged 10 and under.

The Thursday numbers showed that hospitalizations in the Arkansas are continuing to decrease as 16 more beds became available, dropping the state number of hospitalizations to 1,074.

The ADH reported 17 more patients on ventilators, bringing the total to 306. There are also 6 more patients in ICU care, moving that number to 456 in the state.

Unfortunately, the state saw 33 new deaths within the last 24 hours, pushing the state death total to 7,395. If the current pace of reported deaths continue, September will be the third month in a row to see an increase in the monthly death rate, which fell each month from January through June.

In a tweet sharing the new data, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the continued growing death figures and asked Arkansans to take the vaccine.

“While new cases are lower and hospitalizations are on the decline, we still are seeing too many deaths and an increasing number on ventilators,” Hutchinson tweeted. “This shows the deadly nature of this virus. Don’t take a risk; please get vaccinated.”

Within a 24-hour span, there were 7,021 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. The number of Arkansans fully immunized is 1,294,147, an increase of 4,341. The number of partially immunized residents fell to 308,723.