COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to decline as weather impacts testing and vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Weather continues to impact testing and vaccination numbers as active cases continue to decline.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 253 new cases for a total of 314,445.
There are 7,323 active cases; 625 hospitalized, which is up 23 from Wednesday; 107 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Wednesday.
10 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,323
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Washington, 42;
- Benton, 37;
- Sebastian, 20;
- Pulaski, 16
- Garland, Independence with 10 each.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Our vaccine numbers have slowed over the past few days, and we anticipate these numbers to increase once the roads clear up throughout the state. We hope that vaccine uptake will continue among those who are eligible. I ask that, once it’s your turn, you roll up your sleeve and help protect your community.”