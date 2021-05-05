COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to climb 1 day after Gov. Hutchinson calls for half of state to be vaccinated by July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the Wednesday update for the COVID-19 numbers.

More than 14,000 doses of the vaccine were given out to the public over that last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 298 new cases, for a total of 336,760.

There are 2,152 active cases, which is an increase of 109 from Tuesday; 181 hospitalized, which is down 11 from Tuesday; 35 on ventilators, which is up 7 from Tuesday.

Two new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,754.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Faulkner, 73

Benton, 29

Washington, 27

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: