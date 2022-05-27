LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases due to COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing to see a slight uptick on Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,763 active cases of the virus, an increase of 136 from the previous day. There were 391 new cases reported in the latest data, raising the total cases for the state during the pandemic to 842,439.

The ADH data showed patients hospitalized with the virus remained at 70. There were 3 patients on ventilators, one more than the previous day, and 13 in ICU care, up three from Thursday.

There were three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday, pushing the Arkansas total to 11,471 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 1,607 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,595,415 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 376,410 residents being partially vaccinated.