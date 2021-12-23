COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active case total pushes past 8,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increased, pushing the number over 8,000.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health show the total number of active cases in the state jumped by 633 from the previous day, making that number 8,595. The figures show there have now been 547,248 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with new cases increasing by 1,314.

The data reported on Thursday show there are now 9,020 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day.

The figures also show 495 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, rising by only one from the previous day. There are currently 107 patients on ventilators, nine more than the day before.

“I expect today to be the last day of full data until next week due to the Christmas holiday,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet. ‘Let’s stay safe this week as we gather with family.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 12,3017 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,652,689. There are now 1,496,123 Arkansans who are fully immunized.

With the upcoming holiday, more Arkansans got tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of PCR tests given by 5,815. A total of 122,791 PCR tests have been given this month.