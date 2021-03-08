COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active case count continues decline, state expands vaccine eligibility list

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an expansion of the vaccination plan in Arkansas Monday morning, opening the programs to more state residents.

The governor said all of the populations covered in the state’s Phase 1-B groups would be eligible for vaccinations as of Monday, an increase of 180,000 state residents.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 133 new cases, for a total of 324,951 cases.

There are 3,593 active cases; 338 hospitalized, which is up 3 from Sunday; 74 on ventilators, which is up 9 from Sunday.

24 new deaths were added today for a total of 5,343.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 19

Pulaski, 17

Benton, 13

Faulkner, 10

Garland, 10

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: